Where messages allegedly sent by the defendant under a pseudonym are submitted as evidence without exterior authentication, they may be considered if the information contained in the messages is sufficiently specific that the trial court could reasonably conclude the defendant sent them.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Stanley J. Sacks.

On November 3, 2015, Crosetti Brand showed up at the workplace of Anita Shannon to speak to her. Shannon had broken off her two-year relationship with Brand four days prior, and told him she did not want to speak to him. That evening, around 7 p.m. he knocked on her apartment door. Shannon opened the door a few inches and told him to leave her alone, threatening to call the police. Brand then pushed the door open and grabbed Shannon, pulling out a gun and putting it to her chin as he began to choke her. Shannon’s 15-year-old son tried to intervene until Brand pointed the gun at him and dragged Shannon into her son’s room, banging her head on the dresser and throwing her down before fleeing the house in Shannon’s car. She called the police.

On November 8, 2015, Shannon got a Facebook message from “Masetti Meech,” a name Brand had used to communicate with her while they were dating. The message told her where she could locate her car. Two weeks later she received another message where Brand listed the street numbers her family lived on, saying “Bullets don’t have names on them. I will see you soon... Your son not going to see 16. I see him at school.” Brand was charged and convicted of aggravated domestic battery, home invasion and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Brand alleged ineffective assistance of counsel and appealed.

On appeal, Brand argued the trial court erred in admitting evidence of Facebook messages without authenticating them as him. The appellate court disagreed, noting that both the title of the messages — coming from a name Brand had used while dating Shannon — and the content of the messages containing information about the location of Shannon’s car which Brand had taken served to authenticate the messages, or at least make it so that the trial court could reasonably conclude that Brand sent them.

Brand also asserted the trial court erred in admitting photographs of the keys to Shannon’s car allegedly recovered from Brand during his custodial search. Brand argued the state failed to establish a chain of custody or adequate foundation, and so the evidence should never have been admitted. The appellate court acknowledged there were large gaps in the chain of custody rendering it insufficient to prove that the car keys were recovered from Brand. However, the appellate court found this error harmless because Shannon’s testimony would have been enough to convict Brand.

The appellate court and the state, however, both acknowledged the trial court erred in not conducting a Krankel inquiry when he alleged ineffective assistance of counsel after his trial.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the trial court and remanded the case for a Krankel inquiry and further proceedings.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Crosetti Brand

2020 IL App (1st) 171728

Writing for the court: Justice Mary K. Rochford

Concurring: Justices Thomas E. Hoffman and Mathias W. Delort

Released: March 13, 2020