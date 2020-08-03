Where several factors of an eyewitness’s identification of the defendant laid out in Neil v. Biggers weigh against the identification being reliable, most significantly the opportunity for viewing the defendant committing the crime, and the case rests exclusively on eyewitness testimony, the trial court cannot conclude that respondent has been shown guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Stuart F. Lubin.On Dec. 24, 2018, Christina Velazquez …