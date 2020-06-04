Where DNA evidence was found on trigger of gun that was within reach of driver of vehicle who was convicted felon, admission of possibly irrelevant propensity evidence was harmless.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.

In February 2017, police were dispatched after business hours to check on a suspicious vehicle in an office parking lot. Officer Seeley Moe, of the Village of Fox Crossing, Wisc., responded to the call. He saw two cars in the lot, a Hyundai Sonata and a Mercedes with a flat tire. Moe approached the Hyundai, which was occupied. As he did so, a man got out of the car and said that his name was Adam Nelson. Moe checked Department of Transportation records and realized that the man had lied to him. The man quickly backtracked, explaining that he lied about his name because he held a suspended license, and that his real name was Nicholas Nelson. Moe then returned to his car to write a citation for obstructing an officer.

While this interaction occurred, Officer Corey Haag was heading to the parking lot to back up Moe. On his way, Haag radioed a request to the neighboring Grand Chute Police Department for an officer with a trained dog. Upon arriving at the lot, Haag spoke with two passengers of the Hyundai, who identified themselves as Ashley Baring and Alexis Sullivan. Around this time, Officer Adam Miller arrived with his trained dog, Apollo. Miller walked Apollo around the car, and the dog alerted on the driver’s back side. Based on the alert, Miller and Moe searched the car. They found some marijuana as well as a handgun underneath a sweatshirt, within reach of the driver.

Nelson admitted that he was a convicted felon and was subsequently arrested. Nelson was eventually charged with violating 18 U.S.C. Sec. 922(g) for being a felon in possession of a firearm. At trial, the government introduced, over Nelson’s objection, evidence pointing to drug dealing: the smell of marijuana coming from the Hyundai, the specks of marijuana on Sullivan’s shirt, the dog’s alert, and the recovery of marijuana from the car. Nelson argued that the evidence was both irrelevant and unduly prejudicial. The government also introduced evidence that both Nelson and Sullivan initially gave the officers fake names. Nelson objected to the introduction of this evidence as well.

The district judge overruled the objections, finding the drug evidence was admissible to give the jury the full story of what happened, and that the false names were admissible to show consciousness of guilt. The jury convicted Nelson on the gun charge and the court sentenced him to a term of 60 months’ imprisonment and three years’ supervised release. Nelson then appealed.

On appeal, Nelson challenged the admission of the drug and false-name evidence. The appellate panel began by noting that Nelson never moved to suppress the drug evidence prior to trial, and nothing from the record indicated that Nelson could demonstrate good cause for his failure to file such a motion. The government argued that the admission of the evidence was permissible and relevant because it served to “complete the story,” and its suppression would leave a chronological and conceptual void. Citing United States v. Gomez, the panel noted that the 7th Circuit had expressed concerns before with reliance on the “complete-the-story” theory of relevance. The panel stated that this theory was in tension with the en banc decision in Gomez, as it was not one of the permissible non-propensity uses endorsed by the court. The panel determined, however, that any error in the admission of the drug evidence and false-name evidence was harmless. The panel stated that Nelson’s DNA was found on the trigger of the gun, the gun was within reach of the driver, and Nelson admitted to being the driver. The panel found that this was powerful evidence supporting conviction. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

United States v. Nicholas O. Nelson

No. 19-2985

Writing for the court: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood

Concurring: Judges Frank H. Easterbrook and Michael S. Kanne

Released: May 11, 2020