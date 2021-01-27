Where the defendant challenges the credibility of a key witness, the admission of video evidence including that witness repeating hearsay testimony to support the witness’s testimony is prejudicial and may be found to not be harmless.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Charles P. Burns.Just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2017, Officers Martin Hernandez and Joel Lopez of the Chicago Police Department were on patrol when they spotted a group of three men who started …