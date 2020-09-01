Where the state admits into evidence lay identification by a law enforcement officer without complying with the restrictions of People v. Thompson the defendant may seek reversal and remand for a new trial unless the other evidence against them was overwhelming.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Stanley J. Sacks.Torey Long was in his car near midnight when he was approached by someone with a gun from the driver’s side. He tried to speed away, but the person …