Where evidence of attempts to conceal a scheme was properly admitted as direct evidence of the scheme itself.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, Northern District of Indiana. The Born’s mobile home park is a one-square mile residential community of less than one hundred dwellings in North Judson, Ind. On the night of Sept. 17, 2004, a fire started in a mobile home that Michael Thomas owned at 2691 Julia Drive. Thomas’ uncle said he and Thomas were out at a bar when …