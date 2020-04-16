Where an expert medical witness seeks to present evidence of a plaintiff’s injuries and their cause, they must base their testimony on firsthand knowledge, expertise, or recent medical records.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Mary B. Minella.

Nicole Ackerman had a dental device called a “flipper,” which fit in place of two missing teeth in her mouth. On the morning of April 20, 2011, the flipper became dislodged and she accidentally swallowed it. She went to the emergency room and told them what happened and an X-ray was taken. As the flipper had sharp edges, Ackerman was advised that it had to be removed. Dr. Rockford Yapp entered the emergency room shortly thereafter and informed Ackerman that he would perform the removal. Yapp explained that he would use a tool to reach down Ackerman’s throat and pull the flipper back up. When Ackerman expressed concern about the sharp edges, Yapp assured her that a hood on his instrument would cover the flipper to prevent that. He also discussed the risks of perforation of the esophagus.

Yapp performed the procedure, locating the flipper with the endoscope before withdrawing it and placing a hood on it to cover the flipper for retrieval. However, after retrieval was complete, a three-centimeter laceration was found just above Ackerman’s lower esophageal sphincter. A thoracotomy was required, opening up Ackerman’s chest to repair the esophagus, which Ackerman alleged caused permanent injuries. She filed a malpractice suit against Yapp, Digestive Health Services S.C. and Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation. Ackerman asserted that her injury resulted from Yapp improperly using the hood on the instrument when he should have used an “overtube” to cover and retrieve the flipper.

At trial, Yapp objected to the testimony of Ackerman’s expert witness, Dr. Marc Catalano. He intended to testify that Ackerman would permanently suffer limited range of motion and constipation as he had not examined her and his testimony was based on a single phone call days prior to his deposition, nor did he have any health records more recent than two years old. The trial court agreed to bar those sections of Catalano’s testimony, as well as his demonstration of the use of the overtube on a dental flipper as it was inapt, taking place on a table in the open rather than down a throat and without relying on an endoscope to see and guide the procedure. The jury found in favor of Yapp. Ackerman appealed.

On appeal, Ackerman argued the trial court erred in barring Catalano’s testimony about her current medical condition and his demonstration of how the dental device would fit into the tip of the overtube safely. The appellate court disagreed, noting that for a demonstration to be admitted it must be “substantially similar” to the actual procedure performed, which was not the case when one is performed via an endoscope in an esophagus and the other was performed openly on a table.

Ackerman then argued the trial court erred in barring Catalno’s testimony about her current medical condition stemming from the thoracotomy. The appellate court again disagreed, noting that Catalano was not a thoracic surgeon who performed thoracotomies, but a gastroenterologist. In addition, his opinion was based on a one-hour conversation with Ackerman, the other depositions at trial and a review of Ackerman’s medical records. The appellate court emphasized that Ackerman had not been examined by a treating physician for more than two years at that time. Between the lack of expertise regarding thoracotomies and the lack of recent or firsthand information about Ackerman’s health, the appellate court found that the trial court had been correct to bar those sections of Catalano’s testimony.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

Nicole Ackerman v. Rockford G. Yapp M.D., et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 182708

Writing for the court: Justice Mary K. Rochford

Concurring: Justices Thomas E. Hoffman and Matthias W. Delort

Released: March 13, 2020