Where a plaintiff alleges neurological injury, their mental health records are still privileged under the Mental Health Act and not subject to disclosure under section 10(a)(1) unless they claim psychological or emotional damages, putting their prior mental state at issue.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge John H. Ehrlich.

Kiersten Sparger (Kiersten) underwent a lumbar laminoplasty from Dr. Bakhtiar Yamini, (Yamini), an employee of the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC), on March 30, 2015. On April 27, 2015, Yamini saw Kiersten again because her wound was leaking spinal fluid, and instructed his staff to “overstitch” the wound. He informed Kiersten and her father, Jeff Sparger (Sparger), that she could not be admitted to the hospital due to a nursing strike. A pouch developed at the wound site and Kiersten was taken to the UCMC on May 13, 2015, with a fever and significant neck pain, and Yamini surgically repaired the leak. Kiersten developed infectious meningitis and suffered cognitive damage. On Dec. 22, 2016, Sparger, as father and next friend of Kiersten, filed suit against Yamini and UCMC.

Sparger alleged medical negligence and claimed that the 14-day delay in repairing the wound was “a significant deviation from the standard of care,” causing her to become infected with meningitis. A doctor who gave Kiersten a neuropsychological evaluation found that her cognitive, emotional and behavioral impairments were “consistent with traumatic brain injury.” Kiersten’s records, requested from the hospital, were redacted by defense counsel pursuant to the Mental Health Act, and records from a hospitalization in 2014 were entirely withheld. Yamini and UCMC moved to compel disclosure, arguing that they were entitled to them because the expert’s report put Kiersten’s cognitive, emotional and behavioral presentation prior to the occurrence of the injury at issue, an exception to the privilege found in section 10(a)(1) of the Mental Health Act (Act). Sparger moved to bar discovery, but the trial court granted the motion to compel disclosure. Sparger’s counsel respectfully declined to turn over the records and was found in friendly contempt with a fine imposed to facilitate appellate review. He appealed.

On appeal, Sparger stipulated that he does not seek compensation for emotional injuries Kiersten suffered. He argued that the act, which protects records made in the course of providing mental health or developmental disability services from disclosure, applies even in cases of neurological damage so long as the plaintiff does not seek a claim for psychological or emotional damage. The appellate court agreed that neurological injuries do not place mental health conditions at issue, citing precedent reasoning that “[i]f that were true, in every case in which the plaintiff claimed damages stemming from a physical injury to the brain, the door to discovery of the plaintiff’s mental-health records would automatically open,” effectively negating a wide swath of privilege afforded by the act.

The appellate court distinguished this from cases cited by UCMC, where plaintiffs made claims seeking damages for psychological issues or emotional injures, which would place a plaintiff’s mental health at issue. In the instant case, no claim had been made of emotional or psychological damage, and an evaluation of Kiersten’s cognitive, emotional and behavioral impairments finding them consistent with traumatic brain injury does not grant access to her mental health records.

The appellate court therefore reversed the decision of the trial court, vacated the contempt order and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Jeff Sparger, as father and next friend of Kiersten Sparger v. Bakhtiar Yamini, et al.

2019 IL App (1st) 180566

Writing for the court: Justice Carl Anthony Walker

Concurring: Justices Mary L. Mikva and Daniel J. Pierce

Released: May 27, 2020