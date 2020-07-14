Where informant’s testimony in support of issuance of warrant was not recorded, absent other evidence, district court did not err in denying motion to suppress that questioned the validity of the warrant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois. Detective Lane Mings of the Galesburg, Ill. police asked a state judge to issue a search warrant. Mings submitted an affidavit relating that an informant had been inside Ryan Patton’s home and seen him take a …