Where a witness has ignored a subpoena and must be brought to court in the custody of law enforcement, the state may ask questions to establish why the defendant avoided the subpoena and is in custody so as to negate any prejudicial effect of the custody on their testimony.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Arthur F. Hill Jr.

Bilal Sulieman was taking a break outside his brother’s cell phone and clothing store smoking a cigarette, when he saw Darius Hammond run by with Larry Luellen close behind him. Sulieman was familiar with both men, seeing Luellen as a regular customer “two to three times a week.” Sulieman watched the men run past and saw Luellen pull a hand out of his pocket and point it out, aiming it towards Hammond. Then Sulieman heard gunshots. Hammond escaped, but a girl, Frances Colon, was struck by the bullets and fell to the ground, bleeding. She died of her injuries. Sulieman was picked up for questioning days later. He identified Luellen from a photo array and lineup. Luellen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

At trial, Sulieman was subpoenaed but originally refused to appear. He had to be arrested and forcibly brought to court. Asked in court to explain why he failed to obey the subpoena, Sulieman stated that he feared retribution from Luellen, since he was a regular customer and knew where Sulieman worked. The jury sent a note shortly after asking about whether they, too, should have safety concerns, and the court reassured the jurors that Luellen had no way to access their addresses. Following testimony, another note was sent by the jury, this one signed by “the foreman” before the jury had been asked to choose one, concerned that Luellen had access to all their names. The trial judge conducted an individual voir dire, replacing one juror who, when asked if he could still be fair, said it was “not a yes or no answer.” Luellen moved for a mistrial which was denied, and the jury was instructed to disregard Sulieman’s testimony about avoiding court because he feared retribution. Luellen was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to 75 years in prison. He appealed.

On appeal, Luellen argued that the jury’s premature selection of a foreman indicated that they had improperly begun deliberations before close of evidence, and the trial court should have granted a mistrial. The appellate court disagreed, finding that the trial court’s choice of an individual voir dire to ensure that all jurors could still be fair to both sides. In addition, the appellate court found that the jury notes did not demonstrate premature deliberation but were consistent with an attempt to placate a single juror who was concerned about their own safety, which makes the trial court’s decision not to ask about premature deliberation a fair exercise of his discretion.

Luellen also argued that spontaneously raising Sulieman’s fear of retribution by Luellen was prejudicial, but the appellate court disagreed because of the circumstances. Sulieman appeared while in custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections wearing a prisoner’s uniform, and the appellate court found that this, without explanation, would have been prejudicial to Sulieman’s testimony — the only eyewitness testimony to the shooting. As such the state was permitted to elicit testimony about Sulieman’s refusal to comply with the subpoena.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the trial court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Larry Luellen

2019 IL App (1st) 172019

Writing for the court: Justice Michael B. Hyman

Concurring: Justices Daniel J. Pierce and Carl Anthony Walker

Released: June 1, 2020