Where evidence of 73 past instances of concealment of out-of-specification test results for drugs from compounding pharmacy were not evidence of prior bad acts, but evidence directly related to conspiracy to mislead FDA.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney, II, Southern District of Indiana.Paul Elmer owned and operated multiple healthcare-related companies including Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals. Pharmakon mixed and distributed drugs through a process known as compounding …