Where district court did not abuse discretion in admitting still photos showing defendant in possession of similar looking firearm prior to charged occasion as they were relevant and not improper propensity evidence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert M. Dow, Jr., Northern District of Illinois. On the afternoon of May 12, 2016, Chicago Police Officers Bryant McDermott and Robert McHale were on patrol in a neighborhood on the South Side when they noticed Darrius Washington standing on a …