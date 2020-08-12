Where a party seeks reversal on appeal based on procedural errors in the handling of evidence they must show that the alleged missteps affected the validity of the results and were not corrected or overcome by other evidence.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus.On Dec. 18, 2013, Jack Porter, a Cook County correctional officer, was selected by a computer program to submit to randomized drug testing. He was notified of this and a sample was collected the following …