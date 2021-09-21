A federal judge has acquitted the former CEO of a suburban Chicago manufacturing company of all charges in a case that accused him of inflating revenue reports by $24 million.U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman cleared Gary Winemaster of all counts Monday following a four-week bench trial, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.Winemaster, the former CEO of Wood Dale-based Power Solutions International Inc., was charged in 2019 with 10 counts of wire fraud, as well as counts of securities fraud, making false statements and …