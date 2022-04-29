Former Chicago alderman Edward Vrdolyak, who was convicted of tax evasion, has been released from federal prison and is now living at a halfway house in Chicago.Federal Bureau of Prisons records show Vrdolyak, 84, is under the supervision of a Chicago residential reentry management office, or halfway house, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday.He was released after five months at federal facility in Minnesota.A federal judge sentenced Vrdolyak to 18 months in prison in December 2020, but he did not begin serving his …