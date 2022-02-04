Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke left prison on Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald, angering community leaders who feel the white officer’s punishment didn’t fit his crime.Van Dyke, 43, was released at 12:15 a.m. from the Taylorville Correctional Center in central Illinois, a corrections official said. The conditions of his parole and what Van Dyke plans to do next weren’t immediately known.Van Dyke became the first Chicago officer …