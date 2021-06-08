A federal judge Monday cleared the way for a former River Forest police officer to pursue a lawsuit alleging he was driven from his job for complaining that purported defects in a squad car constituted safety risks.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah did not rule on the merits of Daniel J. Szczesny’s First Amendment claims against the village and police and village officials.But Shah held Szczesny had adequately stated a case that he was the target of retaliation in violation of his …