Former Illinois state Sen. Thomas Cullerton was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Teamsters union for a no-show job.Cullerton, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Villa Park, was sentenced on a federal embezzlement charge for fraudulently receiving salary and benefits from the union, according to the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.Cullerton, 52, pleaded guilty in March, two weeks after he abruptly resigned from the Legislature. He …