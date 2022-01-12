A former Cook County Circuit Court judge who was convicted in a mortgage scheme should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board.Jessica Arong O’Brien was convicted of mail fraud and bank fraud in February 2018 in the Northern District of Illinois.The indictment alleged that in 2004, prior to her appointment as a judge, O’Brien knowingly submitted false information on loan documents for a mortgage loan on a Chicago property, overstating her income and …