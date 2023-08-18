In the fall of 2018, then-state Rep. Lou Lang, D-Skokie, thought he might have been in line for a big promotion in the Illinois House of Representatives.He’d unexpectedly run into a stumbling block earlier in the year when a woman publicly accused him of sexual harassment, but the allegations had been thin and he’d expected the episode to blow over.After serving more than three decades in Springfield, Lang was sure he was still in the running to become majority leader — a position second only to longtime House Speaker …