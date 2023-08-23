In more than two weeks of his obstruction of justice and perjury trial, one fact about the longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan came up time and again: Tim Mapes was detail-oriented.Mapes not only served as Madigan’s top aide for more than 25 years, but he also worked for two decades as executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois under Madigan’s chairmanship. He also spent the last seven years of his career — until it abruptly ended in 2018 after sexual …