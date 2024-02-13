Former political insider Tim Mapes and his wife Bronwyn Rains exit the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago on Monday after Mapes was sentenced to 30 months in prison for perjury and attempted obstruction of justice. — Capitol News Illinois photo by Andrew AdamsFor most of his adult working life, Tim Mapes only had one boss: former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.And for the more than 25 years he served as Madigan’s chief of staff, Mapes was known for his extreme loyalty to the powerful speaker …