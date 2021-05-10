A federal judge revoked the American citizenship of a former Olympian and gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing female students.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman granted summary judgment in favor of the United States government in a complaint seeking to denaturalize Jose Vilchis.Coleman found Vilchis was ineligible to be naturalized when he became a U.S. citizen because he had committed unlawful acts showing he lacked good moral character during the statutory period set out in the …