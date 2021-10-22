The Illinois Supreme Court has reinstated a former Peoria police officer’s child pornography conviction, finding that an appellate court erred when it ordered a new trial two years ago.A jury convicted John McCavitt in 2016 of possession of child pornography based on evidence showing his home computer contained thousands of child porn images when police seized it in 2013 for a sexual assault investigation.McCavitt was acquitted in 2014 on a sexual assault charge, but a police computer expert found the child porn …