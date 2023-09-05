Then-acting U.S. Attorney Nora Dannehy leaves law offices in Washington in 2009. The former top federal prosecutor has been tapped to fill an open seat on the Connecticut State Supreme Court. — AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, FileA former top federal prosecutor who resigned from the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has been tapped to fill an open seat on the Connecticut State Supreme Court.Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Nora Dannehy’s nomination on Friday, calling his former general …