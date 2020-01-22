A federal judge has turned away an ex-student of a Caribbean veterinary school who claimed he was misled into enrolling and kicked out for exposing cheats.U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow again rejected most of plaintiff Peter Galligan’s arguments that the school, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts, was wrong to dismiss him.Lefkow rejected most of the arguments Galligan made last year, but several counts were dismissed without prejudice. In this suit, Galligan repleaded several of his state …