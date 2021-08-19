Remote bar exam provider ExamSoft has put a number on the technical errors faced by test-takers during the July 2021 remote Illinois Bar Exam — and a potential cause.Multiple students reported network connectivity problems and unexpected “black screens” preventing them from progressing in the test, with 1% of exam takers remaining stymied after restarting their computers, ExamSoft says. In Illinois, about 1,900 students took the July test.In a statement, ExamSoft spokesperson Nici Sandberg said the company had determined …