An executive order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday grants broad immunity from civil liability to health care workers and hospitals that are assisting during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Executive Order 2020-19, applies to “health care facilities, health care professionals, and health care volunteers” who are “rendering assistance” in the state’s disaster response.

The order protects health care workers and facilities from civil liability for injuries or deaths, unless “such injury or death was caused by gross negligence or willful misconduct.”

Pritzker’s order cites the state’s Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act, which grants immunity from injury or property-damage claims to the governor, IEMA leadership and employees, as well as “representatives of any of them, engaged in any emergency management response or recovery activities.”

Karen Harris, general counsel of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, said her group recommended this order, along with other groups, such as the Illinois Medical Society.

“If you a retired healthcare worker in the last couple of years, and want to come help out in this difficult time, you may not have liability coverage,” Harris said. “Having assurances that your efforts would not result in a lawsuit is important for making sure we are encouraging those who might want to or be able to come back and help be able to do so.”

She said the use of nontraditional health care facilities, such as McCormick Place, is another reason the IHHA pushed for the order.

“That was another reason we felt these protections were necessary is because this is not the type of traditional facility that you would receive care in,” she said.

The IEMA Act also grants immunity in such claims to people and organizations that are working under a contract with public emergency-management officials or that render “assistance or advice” at officials’ request during a disaster.

The order also invokes the Good Samaritan Act and Emergency Medical Services Systems Act, which offer immunity from civil liability to health care and emergency personnel who provide services in good faith during a disaster. Among the protections in the EMS Systems Act is immunity for “bypassing of nearby hospitals or medical facilities” when such actions fall short of willful and wanton misconduct.

Heath care facilities, as defined by the order, include “any government-operated site providing health care services established for the purpose of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The order defines health care professionals as “all licensed or certified health care or emergency medical services workers” providing services at a health care facility in response to the COVID-19 outbreak or “are working under the direction of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency or the Department of Public Health in response to the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamations.”

Health care volunteers are defined as volunteers or medical or nursing students who are unlicensed, and are working under IEMA or DPH in response to the disaster proclamation.