Jayne Reardon, executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, announced that she will retire from the role in April.Reardon joined the commission as deputy director in 2006 and was appointed executive director in 2009. It is dedicated to legal professionalism, including equity and improved effectiveness in the legal and judicial system. During her tenure, Reardon developed the commission’s statewide Lawyer-to-Lawyer Mentoring Program, which focuses on activities designed to explore ethics …