A student claiming he was kicked out of school for “wholly invented” reasons can move forward with breach-of-contract claims against an Evanston-based nurse anesthesia program.The 1st District Appellate Court has ruled Brandon Bosch sufficiently pleaded two clinical instructors manufactured claims to drive him out of the NorthShore University HealthSystem School of Nurse Anesthesia, which is affiliated with DePaul.A trio of justices dismissed a handful of other claims made by the student, who completed most of …