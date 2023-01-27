U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois did not mince words.In a written opinion, he scolded attorneys on both sides of a civil rights lawsuit for asking to present expert testimony on use-of-force issues.Tyler Trexler filed the suit after Belvidere police officer Brandon Parker kicked Trexler to the ground and turned his canine partner on him in an incident captured by the dashboard camera on Parker’s patrol car.Johnston used punctuation marks as well as words to convey his view of …