A teacher who lost a challenge to school officials’ decision to fire her over an uproar she created with Facebook posts related to George Floyd’s murder is not entitled to a second bite at the apple, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois held Jeanne Hedgepeth is precluded from pursuing her First Amendment claim against Township High School District 211 in federal court because the factual disputes in the case were previously resolved against her …