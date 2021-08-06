An Illinois knife-sharpening company whose business took a nosedive in the COVID-19 pandemic does not have a case against its insurer for denying coverage for its financial losses, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness dismissed the breach-of-contract lawsuit Cozzini Bros. Inc. filed against The Cincinnati Insurance Co. Kness rejected the argument that Cozzini’s commercial property policy covers the income it lost and the extra expense it incurred as a result of restrictions …