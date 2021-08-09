Where plaintiffs sued consumer reporting agencies alleging agencies failed to properly investigate ownership of debts listed on credit reports, status of ownership was a legal question not within the competency of the agencies to investigate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois.Several plaintiffs, including Juan Rodas, independently incurred consumer credit card debts. After failing to collect payment, the debts were purportedly sold and …