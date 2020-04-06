Where a debt collector cannot repossess property under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act unless the property is collateral under an enforceable security interest and the repossessor has a present right to possession of the property.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.

Nicole Richards obtained an auto loan from Huntington National Bank to finance her purchase of a used Chevrolet Tahoe. The loan agreement gave the bank a security interest in the vehicle and the right to take possession of it if Richards defaulted on her payment obligations. The agreement also specified that any repossession would proceed without a breach of the peace.

Richards later defaulted on her payments. Huntington contracted with PAR, Inc. to repossess the Tahoe. PAR in turn subcontracted with Lawrence Towing to complete the repossession. In the early morning hours on Feb. 6, 2017, employees of Lawrence Towing arrived at Richards’ home in Indianapolis to take possession of the Tahoe. Richards protested and said she would not voluntarily surrender it. The employees persisted and Richards ordered them to leave her property. The employees responded by calling the police.

An officer arrived and Richards continued to object to the repossession. When Richards stepped off her porch, the officer grabbed her arm, handcuffed her and threatened her with arrest. The office removed the handcuffs after the Tahoe was towed away. Richards later sued PAR and Lawrence Towing, alleging a violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Richards argued that the Indiana Code permitted repossession of collateral without judicial process only if the repossessor proceeds without breach of the peace. The district court entered summary judgment for the defendants, construing the claim as an impermissible attempt to use the act to enforce a violation of state law. Richards then appealed.

The appellate panel began by stating that the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act broadly proscribed unfair debt collection practices. The panel stated that a repossession without judicial process violates § 1692f(6)(A) unless the property is collateral under an enforceable security interest and the repossessor has a present right to possession of the property. The panel continued, stating that it was undisputed that the Lawrence Towing employees were pursuing a self-help remedy by seizing the Tahoe. The panel found that a reasonable jury could conclude that a breach of the peace occurred during the repossession attempt, and that at that point the towing company no longer had a present right to possession. The panel stated that the record was factually and legally sufficient to proceed on a claim for a violation of § 1692f(6)(A).

Finally, the panel stated that the act does not supply its own rule for determining whether a repossessor had a present right to possess the property when it was seized, as that question can be answered only by reference to state law. The panel noted that under Indiana law, Richards had a sound legal theory and enough evidence to present her case to a jury. The panel therefore reversed the decision of the district court and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Nichole L. Richards v. PAR, Inc. and Lawrence Towing, LLC

No. 19-1184

Writing for the court: Judge Diane S. Sykes

Concurring: Judges David F. Hamilton and Michael B. Brennan

Released: March 25, 2020