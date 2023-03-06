A woman whose duties at the Illinois skilled nursing facility where she worked included supervising six or seven employees each shift is not owed overtime pay, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of Villa at South Holland and related entities named as defendants in Latisha Johnson’s lawsuit.He held Johnson was an executive who was exempt from the federal Fair Labor Standards Act overtime requirements when she …