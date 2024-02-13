An attorney who maintains the online news outlet Law360 defamed him in articles about two lawsuits he filed on his own behalf does not have a case for defamation against the publication’s owner, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois granted owner Portfolio Media Inc.’s motion to dismiss the defamation complaint brought by Michael Mogan of the Law Office of Michael Mogan.Kennelly ruled the Illinois fair report privilege blocks …