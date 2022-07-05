Where fired employee’s generic allegations of scolding and being verbally berated could not, without more, demonstrate that employee had been harassed within the meaning of the False Claims Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Barbara B. Crabb, Western District of Wisconsin.Springs Window Fashions is a Wisconsin-based manufacturer and distributor of window coverings. Jennifer Lam began working at Springs as its senior manager of global trade in January 2019. During her time at the company, …