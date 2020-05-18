Where district court failed to identify what definition of referral it used in its analysis for case brought under anti-kickback statute, remand was required to determine if district court applied correct framework.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois.

The Healthcare Consortium of Illinois (HCI) was an organization that contracted with the Illinois Department of Aging to coordinate services for low-income seniors in an effort to keep them at home and out of nursing homes. HCI sometimes referred clients who needed in-home healthcare services to Vital Home & Healthcare, Inc. and Physician Care Services, S.C., two companies housed under the same umbrella entity, Management Principles, Inc. MPI is owned and managed by Asif Sayeed.

Stop Illinois Health Care Fraud, LLC sued MPI, its two subsidiaries, Sayeed, and HCI, alleging that they orchestrated an illegal patient referral scheme in a qui tam action under the False Claims Act and its Illinois analogue. Neither the United States or Illinois chose to intervene in the suit. The complaint alleged that MPI and HCI had a contract and that MPI paid HCI gift cards in substantial amounts in return for the ability to access the detailed information that HCI employees gathered about clients during in-home assessments. Using that information, MPI called Medicare eligible seniors and offered them the services of its two subsidiaries. Stop Illinois Health Care Fraud alleged that this constituted a violation of the anti-kickback statute.

HCI settled the claims against it, but Sayeed and his companies proceeded to a bench trial. After the plaintiff’s case concluded, the defendants moved for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff had shown no impropriety in the HCI referrals as needed to meet its burden. The district court construed the motion as one for a judgment on partial findings under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 52(c), and granted the motion. The plaintiff then appealed.

The appellate panel began by stating that the plaintiff’s case hinged on it proving that MPI willingly offered or paid remuneration to HCI to induce them to “refer” an individual for a service for which payment may be made under a federal healthcare program. The panel pointed to evidence presented by the plaintiff that MPI and HCI had a vague contract under which MPI paid HCI $5,000 dollars per month, and in return HCI allowed MPI employees access to HCI case files detailing the medical needs and medicare eligibility of seniors whom its case workers had visited.

Citing United States v. Patel, the panel stated that the definition of a referral under the anti-kickback statute is broad, encapsulating both direct and indirect means of connecting a patient with a provider. The panel stated that this went beyond explicit recommendations to include more subtle arrangements, and the relevant inquiry was one that focused on substance, not form. The panel stated the district court was required to employ this inclusive understanding of a referral when evaluating whether the plaintiff had proven an illegal kickback scheme. The panel noted, however, that the district court’s opinion contained no express articulation of what constitutes a referral for the purposes of the statute. The panel determined, therefore, that it could not tell if the district court applied the proper framework in its analysis. The panel determined that remand was necessary to clarify the district court’s analysis. It therefore vacated the judgment and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Stop Illinois Health Care Fraud, LLC v. Asif Sayeed, et al.

No. 19-2635

Writing for the court: Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Concurring: Judges Kenneth F. Ripple and Michael B. Brennan

Released: April 29, 2020