The family of a toddler who sustained permanent brain damage after having a stroke that allegedly resulted from a delayed diagnosis and treatment of an infection accepted a $15 million settlement in federal court.Celestina Coleman took her then 3-year-old son K.G. to Lawndale Christian Health Center (LCHC), a federally funded clinic in Chicago, on Nov. 26, 2018.According to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, K.G. was discharged from the emergency room two days prior with a viral infection.During the Nov. 26 visit, Coleman …