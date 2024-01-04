The family of a now 11-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy as a result of an allegedly delayed cesarean section accepted a $29 million settlement before closing arguments in a three-week trial in Cook County.Kametta Coakley, mother and next friend of Kamiya Coakley-Pearson, was admitted to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for back and abdominal pain and a fever on Aug. 7, 2012.She was admitted to the same hospital again on Aug. 10, 2012, one day after she was discharged, with similar complaints.Coakley …