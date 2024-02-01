The family of a man who worked as a busser at a Chicago bar cannot sue the establishment over his death from hitting his head after drinking while working, a state appellate panel ruled.In a written opinion Wednesday, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court affirmed Cook County Circuit Court Judge Thomas M. Cushing’s dismissal of the wrongful death suit brought by James Schramm Sr., the dead man’s brother. Justice Rena Van Tine delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion. “The circuit court correctly held that …