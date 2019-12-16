Almost eight months after a Cook County jury awarded $21.3 million to the family of a woman killed when the car she was driving was hit by a vehicle fleeing police, the parties settled for $19.25 million.Circuit Judge Joan E. Powell approved the deal Dec. 11.Maria Carrion Adame, 37, and her family were driving east on 71st Street approaching Carpenter Street in December 2015 when, at the same time, Trevante Reed was allegedly fleeing Chicago police officers in a Dodge Caravan.Reed ran a stop sign at Carpenter Street and …