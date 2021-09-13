A family will receive $3.9 million in a settlement over the wrongful death of a Chicago Heights man who suffered complications after elective gastric bypass surgery at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.Jesse McDonald, 39, underwent a laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and primary umbilical hernia repair on June 22, 2020. He suffered cardiac arrest and died 30 hours later.Following his surgery, McDonald was sent to the post-anesthesia care unit, where it was noted that he had low blood pressure and increased heart rate …