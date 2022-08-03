The family of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash in Yorkville settled wrongful death claims against the driver who allegedly caused the wreck and his employer for $4.25 million, a record for Kendall County.Joseph Burdiak, 13, was riding in the backseat of his father Michael’s Chevrolet Traverse on Aug. 2, 2021. While out running errands, the pair was traveling eastbound on I-71 near Ravine Court in Yorkville.According to the complaint, a Ford F-450 traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center …