Where parties set limits for children’s college expense obligations in their agreed dissolution judgment, later modifications holding one party solely liable for the obligations do not alter any other limitations of the obligation imposed by the original judgment.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge David Garcia.Prior to filing for dissolution of marriage, Janet and James Graham were married for nearly 24 years and had three children, who were aged 23, 20, and 18 in 2008 when …