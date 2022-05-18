Where a clause in an agreed order upon which there has been substantial reliance is found to be void as against public policy, the court should attempt to retain as much of the agreed order as possible and sever only those which are narrowly against public policy.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part the decision of St. Clair County Associate Judge Stacy L. Campbell.Kelly Jones and Michael Jones were married on Sept. 9, 2000. On Feb. 28, 2013, Kelly filed a petition for dissolution of …