Where a petitioner had a prior finding of neglect with respect to previous children, but significant time has passed since the prior finding, the state must show that the neglect is likely to recur in order to invoke the doctrine of anticipatory neglect.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of McHenry County Associate Judge Christopher Harmon.Emilie G. is the biological mother of D.A., born on Nov. 25, 2020. Six days after birth, the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) took protective custody of …