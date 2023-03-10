Where a married lesbian couple has a child via artificial insemination, both women are the legal parents of the child under the Illinois Parentage Act, and a court may not, on the basis of DNA evidence, make the donor the father and disestablish one of the women as parent.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Tazewell County Circuit Judge David A. Brown.In 2019, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) took custody of K.P., the child of Jessa R., based on bruising inflicted by …