Where the marital settlement agreement between parties specifically contemplates and makes provision for both parties increasing their individual earnings, an increase in earnings by either or both parties cannot be said to be a substantial change in circumstances justifying a modification of child support obligations.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michael A. Forti.Veronica and Eric Durdov were married from 2000 through 2016. They had two children: Sydney, born in 2003 …